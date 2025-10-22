The Cyprus Mushroom Festival 2025, being held by Kyriakides Mushrooms, is ready to welcome thousands of visitors to a unique celebration of gastronomy, culture and sustainable development. At the heart of the festival are its sponsors and supporters, whose generous contributions make the event possible.

The leading supporter and Platinum Sponsor of this year’s event is Garden Fresh, whose dedication to quality and to fresh, healthy food perfectly embodies the spirit of the festival and aligns seamlessly with the philosophy of Kyriakides Mushrooms.

Alongside Garden Fresh stands a network of companies and organisations joining forces to support the event. From the Bank of Cyprus, D. Andreou Metal Art Gallery and Unipak Cyprus, who support this year’s Festival as Gold Sponsors, to Trikkis Energy, MZA Thermal Engineering Ltd and PrimeDesign Consulting Engineer, their contributions highlight the dynamism of Cypriot entrepreneurship.

At the same time, companies such as Antigonos Immigration Services, Karitzis Legal, LIFE REALTY, Staroil Cyprus and DOMOHIMIKI demonstrate their tangible support for the festival.

Further sponsors include: Yiotis Christou, ERB Insurance and Neoklis N. Thoma Insurance Agency, Remant Group, Gantoni Enterprises, High Power Electric Works and P&S Carton Industries Ltd, whose involvement helps ensure the Cyprus Mushroom Festival continues to grow as an institution with a positive impact on our island.

About the Festival

The Cyprus Mushroom Festival 2025 promises a weekend filled with mushroom-inspired flavours, workshops, music and activities for the whole family. It is an event that showcases the nutritional and cultural value of mushrooms, supports local producers and promotes sustainable development.

Dates: 1 & 2 November 2025

1 & 2 November 2025 Location: Erimi, Limassol

For more information and the detailed programme: https://mushroomfestival.cy/

Keep Mushing On!