The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has concluded a settlement agreement of €10,000 with MD&TR Consulting Ltd over a possible violation of the law regarding the provision of administrative services.

The announcement of the decision was made on October 21, following a board decision initially reached on July 28, 2025.

The settlement was reached concerning a potential contravention of The Law Regulating Companies Providing Administrative Services and Related Matters of 2012, as amended.

Specifically, the investigation focused on the Company’s adherence to Article 5(1) of the Law, which prohibits the exercise of administrative services without authorisation.

This assessment covered the extensive period from September 7, 2021, to April 10, 2024.

CySEC exercised its authority under Article 37(4) of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Law of 2009, as amended, which grants it the power to reach a settlement for any violation or possible violation, act or omission for which there is reasonable ground to believe that it took place in violation of the provisions of CySEC’s supervised legislation, the commission stated.

MD&TR Consulting Ltd has already fully paid the settlement sum of €10,000.

It is a statutory requirement that all amounts payable from settlement agreements are considered revenue (income) of the Treasury of the Republic and do not constitute income of CySEC, the regulator further noted.