The decision regarding dismissed judge Doria Varoshiotou’s appeal against her dismissal will be announced “as soon as possible”, supreme constitutional court chief justice Antonis Liatsos said on Wednesday, following the conclusion of both sides’ closing statements.

The supreme judicial council had in July decided to not offer Varoshiotou a permanent position within the judiciary following the conclusion of a two-year probationary period.

She was the only one of 11 judges under probation whose position was discontinued, with seven being offered permanent appointments and three being given further probation.

Varoshiotou had last year ruled that conscript Thanasis Nicolaou, who died in 2005, had been strangled to death,19 years after his death had been ruled a suicide and following a long campaign to have that ruling overturned by his mother Andriana Nicolaou.

MORE TO FOLLOW