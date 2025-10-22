This year, for the first time, a spectacular street festival, ‘Old Strovolos Christmas Alley’, will be held as an initiative of local residents and businesses. Our goal is to revive the historic heart of Old Strovolos and offer a unique festive experience to all visitors.

The festival is innovative in nature, extending both along the street and into the spaces of local businesses, which will offer unique and memorable experiences. From shop to shop, participants will enjoy an interactive holiday journey full of surprises.

Activities will include:

Guided Tours of the Historic Core: Discover the architectural gems of the area, including preserved buildings, the

Museum, and the historic Chapel of Saint George. The chapel dates back to 1817 and was secretly built under Ottoman rule, initiated by Ethnarch Archbishop Kyprianos. It stands as a rare monument of its time.

Interactive Activities for Children: Including messy play, painting sessions, and ornament-making workshops.

Including messy play, painting sessions, and ornament-making workshops. Pottery Wheel Demonstration & Creation of a Large Vessel: A four-hour live pottery wheel demonstration will be held daily by experienced ceramic artists (exact times to be announced). Visitors will also have the opportunity to try the wheel themselves and experience the magic of traditional ceramic art. In addition, Michalis Parpas will be creating a large vessel in real time during a four-hour showcase. This vessel will serve as a collective memento of the festival, where visitors can sign their names and leave messages.

Visitors can expect to enjoy:

Live Music, Singers & Performers

Christmas Choirs & Festive Shows

Street Food & Traditional Sweets

Handmade Crafts & Local Products

Children’s Entertainment & Family Activities

…and many more surprises!

The festival is to be decorated by Emmelia Events and supported by local businesses such as: Fabrica, Clay & Water Pottery Studio, Photo Flirt ChristosC, Diomides Grill, Pastel Art School, Xenofontos Optics, and many more.

The festival will also feature the participation of the following organisations: Hope for Children, One Dream One Wish, Little Heroes, Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (SPAVO), and others.

General information:

Old Strovolos Street Fest – December 6 & 7, 2025

Time: 11am-10pm

Location: Old Strovolos, from Archbishop Kyprianos Street to Panagia Chryseleousa Church

Free Entry – Everyone is welcome to join, celebrate, and support this wonderful local initiative that will bring Old Strovolos to life!

Call for exhibitors, businesses, choirs and performers

The following interested participants can apply:

Vendors: Christmas Alley – Google Forms

Artists: Christmas Alley – Google Forms

Choirs / Performers / Dance Schools: Christmas Alley – Google Forms

