Another walk, part of Larnaka 2030’s interdisciplinary walks in the communities of the newly established Municipality of Dromolaxia-Meneou, is coming up. Under the title Pathkia Pathkia, the walks seek to discover Larnaca district areas on foot, one step at a time. After Pervolia, Kiti and Dromolaxia, the next event on Sunday, November 2 focuses on Meneou. Get ready for an insightful experience, with artists, residents and local groups sharing Meneou’s stories.

“As we explore key sites and structures of the community,” say organisers Larnaka 2030, “we listen to narratives that shed light on lesser-known aspects of the past and on the moments that shaped the lives of its people. Through Pathkia Pathkia, the journey of Meneou unfolds with thematic stops including: the development and significance of the farmstead, its daily life and owners, the water system, the community’s population, and the social and cultural transformations that have shaped Meneou as we know it today.”

Interested participants can register via the online form and head to the meeting point at Kokkinos Asteras Meneou next Sunday at 10.30am to join the walk. As the autumn months continue, more walks part of the initiative will take place, exploring other areas of the Larnaca region.

Pathkia Pathkia Meneou

Walking tour by Larnaca 2030 team. November 2. Meeting point: Kokkinos Asteras Meneou. 10.30am. https://www.facebook.com/larnaka2030