Lidl Cyprus was distinguished with 22 awards at the Cyprus Responsible Business Awards 2024 and Cyprus Customer Excellence Awards 2024, confirming the company’s steady path as a model of responsible entrepreneurship, social contribution and customer-centric strategy.

In detail, the company received two Gold awards for the Food Academy for Children programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sports & Youth, in the “Business – Local Community/State Collaboration” and “Education / Scholarships” categories.

The full breakdown of awards is as follows:

2 Gold awards for the ‘Food Academy for Children’ programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sports & Youth, in the categories ‘Business – Local Community/State Collaboration’ and ‘Education / Scholarships’

1 Gold award for the “Choose Me Bag” initiative in the “Zero Waste” category.

1 Gold award for the automatic ordering system (warehouse & stores) in the “Supply Chain” category.

1 Gold award for the “Love Concerts” to support the valuable work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society in the “Corporate Responsibility Event / Charity Event / Fundraisers” category.

1 Gold award for the innovative Lidl Wellness Camp two-day health and wellness Camp in the “Good Health & Well-being” category.

1 Silver award for the children’s rights advocacy programme in collaboration with Hope for Children in the “Business-NGO Partnership” category.

1 Silver award for the effective energy management strategy in the “Energy Management” category.

1 Silver award for the “mind REset” Environmental Education Programme in collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus in the “Society” category.

1 Silver award for the 2023 Socioeconomic Impact Report in the “Electronic and/or Printed Publication / Corporate Responsibility Report” category.

1 Silver award for the easyPLU product code learning platform in the “Digital Education and Skills” category.

1 Silver award for the Best Use of Customer Feedback & Insights in the “Best Use of Customer Feedback & Insights” category.

3 Bronze awards for #teamLidl’s participation in Cyprus Pride in the categories “Diversity, Inclusion, Equal Opportunities”, “Communication Programme for Promoting Business Actions” and “Gender Equality”.

1 Bronze award for the “mind REset” environmental educational programme in collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus in the category “Business-NGO Collaboration”.

1 Bronze award for “Lidl Cyprus’ green investments” in the category “Long-Term Investment (More than 2 years)”.

1 Bronze award for the new parental benefits for #teamLidl in the category “Gender Equality”.

1 Bronze award for the Project Zero voluntary cleanup action of #teamLidl with the AKTI Center for Studies & Research in the category “Volunteering Programme”.

1 Bronze award for the Code of Conduct for business partners in the category “Corporate Governance System”.

1 Bronze award for the support program of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society in the category “Society”.

1 Bronze award for the innovative Lidl Wellness Camp two-day health and wellness Camp in the category “Corporate Responsibility Event / Charity Event / Fundraisers”.

“These awards are a recognition of our people’s collective effort to operate with responsibility, innovation, and a human-centred approach. We are proud that our actions have a meaningful impact on society and our customers,” stated Vasilis Lagogiannis, Regional Managing Director of Lidl Cyprus.

“Each award is also a confirmation that our culture is built day by day — through every task, every communication, every decision made with a deep sense of responsibility and respect towards the society and the environment,” he added.

Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in initiatives that promote sustainability, social cohesion and consumer experience, with a firm orientation towards values of responsibility and evolution.

