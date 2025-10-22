Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic downplayed the severity of an apparent leg injury after Tuesday night’s season-opening 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Questions were raised after the guard routinely was spotted grabbing at his inner right leg near his groin in the waning moments of the game.

“It’s probably nothing,” Doncic said. “Just felt it a little bit because my hip went (the opposite) way. Felt it a little bit, but it’s probably nothing.”

Doncic collected 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a game-high 41 minutes.

The Lakers played their opener without four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, who is dealing with sciatica. Los Angeles returns to action on Friday against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

Doncic, 26, was acquired by the Lakers in a surprise trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February and then signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension in August.

A five-time All-Star, Doncic has averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 451 career games (all starts) with the Mavericks (2018-25) and Lakers.