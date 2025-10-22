A new partnership between services firm Totalserve and crowdfunding platform Crowdbase aims to strengthen Cyprus’ startup ecosystem by combining expert advisory services with innovative funding options.

The collaboration was announced under the framework of The Start-up Launchpad, an initiative launched by Totalserve to expand the support available to early-stage companies.

The joint effort seeks to address one of the most persistent challenges faced by new businesses – access to capital – by bringing together professional guidance and alternative investment channels.

Through the agreement, startups supported by the Totalserve Start-up Launchpad will be able to explore new financing opportunities through Crowdbase, complementing the legal, tax, accounting, corporate, and advisory services already provided by Totalserve.

According to the announcement, the partnership will give young companies a more complete support structure, helping them “establish a stronger foundation and accelerate their growth.”

Petros Rialas, chief executive officer of Totalserve, said the partnership was designed to enhance the country’s entrepreneurial infrastructure.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to support entrepreneurs at a critical stage of their journey. Access to funding is often the biggest hurdle, and together with Crowdbase we aim to make that path more accessible,” he said.

The initiative connects Totalserve’s local expertise in corporate and financial advisory with Crowdbase’s equity crowdfunding platform, which has emerged as an increasingly important source of financing for small and medium-sized businesses.

It reflects a wider effort to create a more integrated startup ecosystem in Cyprus, one capable of supporting innovative ventures from inception to expansion.

Frixos Larkos, chief executive officer of Crowdbase, said the collaboration would deepen ties between advisory and financial services to the benefit of young entrepreneurs.

“This collaboration is a step forward for the Cypriot innovation ecosystem,” Larkos said.

“Together with Totalserve, we’re creating a more integrated pathway for startups – one that combines expert guidance with modern funding tools to help founders take their first steps with confidence and build strong foundations for growth,” he added.

The partnership is expected to provide startups with greater visibility among investors while also facilitating access to professional services critical for scaling operations.

By merging Totalserve’s advisory expertise with Crowdbase’s digital fundraising tools, the initiative aims to stimulate entrepreneurship and position Cyprus as a hub for startup development and alternative finance.

Industry observers noted that such collaborations are increasingly essential to bridge the gap between business planning and financial execution, particularly in a small but dynamic market like Cyprus.

The Start-up Launchpad has already established itself as a valuable platform for emerging companies, and this latest agreement is set to enhance its reach and effectiveness.

Both Totalserve and Crowdbase expressed confidence that the collaboration will help attract more talent, capital, and innovation to the island’s expanding technology and entrepreneurship scene.

The initiative also aligns with Cyprus’ broader national strategy to promote innovation-led economic growth, supporting its ambition to become a leading regional centre for startups.