Senegalese diplomat Khassim Diagne, who will serve as the UN’s new special representative and head of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) has arrived in Cyprus to formally assume his duties, the UN said on Wednesday.

“I am honoured and grateful to be here in Cyprus as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General. I look forward to working with all our partners across Cyprus,” Diagne said.

Diagne, who has previously served as the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Mali, brings more than 25 years of experience in international affairs and senior leadership within the UN system to the role.

During his career with the UN, he held the position as director of the political, peacekeeping, humanitarian and human rights unit in the office of the Secretary-General until 2021. He has previously worked in Cameroon, Liberia and Pakistan.

Diagne follows Colin Stewart of Canada, who held the position from 2021 and completed his tenure in August 2025.