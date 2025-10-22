It may only be October but before you know it, festive decorations, carols, markets and mulled wine will signal the start of the Christmas period. This year, the capital will host a Christmas market that will run for several weeks featuring dozens of artisans and a series of Christmas events, workshops and activities for all ages.

From November 22 to January 6, the heart of the city will celebrate the Christmas season. Public areas from Eleftheria Square to the Christmas Fairytale Village in the D’Avila Moat will serve as the heart of the capital’s festive celebrations, along with activities in other key areas across all city districts.

With just one month to go until it opens, the municipality has announced an open call for participation for artists and groups who wish to be part of the official Christmas events programme of the Municipality.

Approved proposals will be allocated space to host their activities and will benefit from promotion and publicity as part of the city’s festive programme. The call is open to all events and activities, including choirs, music ensembles, dance schools, conservatories, schools and educational institutions, theatre performances, puppet shows and storytelling, sports demonstrations, activities by charitable associations, concerts, markets and more.

Those interested can send application forms via email to [email protected] with the subject Expression of Interest for Hosting Activities/Events during the Christmas Festivities in Nicosia until Monday. Soon after, approved proposals will be contacted to map out a rich Christmas events agenda in Nicosia!

Christmas Together in the Capital City

Christmas events, activities, performances and markets. November 22-January 6. Throughout central Nicosia. www.nicosia.org.cy. Tel: 22-797696, 22-797693