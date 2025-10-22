Answers given to deputies at Monday’s House defence committee meeting by Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas came as a breath of fresh air. His direct and honest responses were a departure from the government practice of putting a positive spin on everything and exaggerating the impact of its decisions. None of this was evident at the House as Palmas spoke with commendable candour about the problems facing the National Guard, especially in attracting full-time privates and officers.

Even more welcome was the disarmingly honest view he expressed about the EU’s SAFE programme, on which he shunned the tough and defiant rhetoric of President Nikos Christodoulides, who has trumpeted that Cyprus would not allow Turkey to take money from this defence funding programme. Christodoulides’ line was that a country that threatens or has troops in a member-state should not be able to participate in the EU defence programme and use the SAFE instrument. This was position was also repeated by the government of Greece and president of European Council Antonio Costa.

Palmas said there had been behind-the-scenes moves, at different levels, to find ways of Turkey participating in the programme and draw funds through other countries. The minister said he had raised the issue with the High Representative Kaja Kallas but did not receive a satisfactory answer, while the EU’s defence commissioner “avoided taking a clear position.” German Foreign Minister Johann Vadeful, on a visit to Ankara last week, said for Turkey “to join SAFE it must resolve its problems in the region,” and “accept EU values,” referring to rule of law, press freedom and human rights.

Although this would have been music to the ears of government politicians in Greece and Cyprus, the impression was that Brussels would find a way for Turkey to participate. Brussels’ defence plans and spending for the next five years appear to include Turkey, despite Vadeful’s talk of EU values and the need to resolve its problems in the region. Cyprus, Greece and the European Council have made their position clear, said Palmas, who added: “In these big organisations, in which big interests and obligations coincide, there are moves and efforts on the sidelines for Turkey to participate in this programme through the backdoor.”

He said that there was a November 30 deadline for the completion of the SAFE procedure and for the list of member-states to be finalised. Turkey would have to do everything it is being asked by the EU by this deadline to be eligible. It will certainly not resolve its problems in the region and accept EU values by then. But, as Palmas said, there is always the possibility it would be allowed in through the backdoor, and we suppose this is because Brussels, in cooperation with Nato, has decided that Turkey must participate in Europe’s defence planning.

Cyprus and Greece could prevent this happening but as the minister indicated, it might be very difficult to do so.