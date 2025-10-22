More than 1,300 urban planning and building permits for residences have been approved within the framework of the fast-track licensing measures introduced this October, according to Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC on Wednesday, Ioannou added that permits have also been issued for about 217 apartment buildings.

“This means these apartment buildings will enter the market one to two years earlier, thus increasing the housing stock and contributing to the alleviation of the housing problem,” the minister said.

Ioannou explained that the aim of the fast-track licensing system is to reduce bureaucracy and increase productivity, in order to make procedures easier for citizens and speed up access to housing.

According to the minister, the reform involves 22 measures simplifying procedures for apartment buildings and duplexes on plots that do not require any deviation.

Under the new system, the urban planning permit is automatically issued within 20 days, and the building permit within 40 days.

“For apartment buildings of moderate risk, up to four floors and 20 apartments, permits are issued no later than 40 days,” he said.

Ioannou added that on-site inspections are carried out in three phases during construction.

“For now,” he said, “these are conducted by local district organisation (EOA) officers, but soon they will be handled by independent building inspectors, selected by draw, who will carry out on-site checks.”

This, he noted, will help prevent off-plan construction from the early stages, while strict fines will also be imposed.