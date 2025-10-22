Restaurant review: Smoothie Factory, Larnaca

Bank holiday, good weather and the kind of mood that makes you want to get out and do something. A friend had suggested Smoothie Factory + Kitchen up in the Mercure, so we decided to try our luck without a reservation. Roadworks and the holiday crowds made parking a bit of an adventure, and we had to walk a little further than we’d planned.

Smoothie Factory is one of the newer additions to Larnaca’s dining scene, tucked inside the Mercure Hotel near the seafront. It’s got that clean, modern feel; bright, tidy and calm, with a relaxed energy that suits a slow brunch or an easy lunch. When we arrived, only two tables were free. We waited a few minutes while one was cleared, then settled in happily.

The menu isn’t large, but that’s part of its charm. It’s focused, not fussy, and every dish sounds like it’s been thought through. Still, that didn’t make choosing any easier. I was tempted by the Flaky Delight burger and the sourdough bun, but then my eyes landed on something called The Simpsons. At first, I thought it referred to a dessert as I’d just seen a glazed donut go past, but no. A glazed donut split open and filled with fried chicken, cheddar, a sunny-side-up egg, bacon and avocado, with maple syrup on the side. It sounded outrageous and wonderful. Decision made.

My dad ordered the pancakes, my partner went for the sourdough, and for a moment I worried about getting food envy.

Although we had worried that tables around us seemed to be waiting a long time for food, when the plates finally arrived they made quite an entrance. The Simpsons was enormous! A donut the size of a small plate, stuffed so generously it was almost theatrical. The fried chicken was properly crispy, the bacon crunchy, the cheddar melted into the layers, and the icing on the donut gave it that sweet edge. The maple syrup came in a small pot to add as much as desired. The only letdown was the egg. I’d asked for it to be runny and had been assured it always was, but mine arrived more set than I’d hoped. Even so, it was delicious, and the mix of salty, sweet and savoury worked brilliantly.

My dad’s pancakes looked like something out of a diner in a movie. Tall stacks layered with bacon, cheese and egg, maple syrup waiting patiently on the side. Generous, indulgent and every bit as comforting as they looked. My partner’s sourdough plate might have been the most beautiful of the lot: thick slices topped with smashed avocado, big chunks of roasted sweet potato and creamy goat’s cheese. Bright colours, great textures, and it looked as good as it tasted. Again, the only small note was that the eggs could have been a touch softer.

If there was one recurring issue, it was the temperature of the food. Everything was warm, but not hot. The chicken would have been even better straight from the fryer, and the bacon too. I suspect that with the rush of the public holiday, plates were ready but left waiting to be served. From where we were sitting, we could see food being sent down from the kitchen by a dumbwaiter, so it’s possible some dishes sat there longer than intended. It didn’t ruin the experience, but it did explain the long wait.

Putting that aside, the flavours themselves were spot on. The dishes had personality and balance. The Simpsons was playful and satisfying, the pancakes rich and homely, and the sourdough dish fresh and wholesome. We all left feeling full and genuinely happy with what we’d eaten.

Would I go back? Absolutely. There’s enough variety on the menu to keep things interesting. Smoothie Factory has personality, solid cooking, and an easy-going atmosphere that feels right at home in Larnaca.

Go hungry, be patient if it’s busy, and maybe take a chance on something you wouldn’t normally order. You might just end up pleasantly surprised.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Brunch, Healthy-Lifestyle smoothies, International

WHERE Smoothie Factory, Vasileos Evagorou, Larnaca

CONTACT 24 333405

WHEN Daily from8am to 8pm (brunch served until 5)

HOW MUCH Sourdough avocado and Hangover pancakes €12.95. The Simpsons €13.95