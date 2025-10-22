Cyprus-based TheSoul Group this week announced the launch of TheSoul Media, a new standalone division that brings together the company’s owned and operated (O&O) digital media brands as well as its creative agency.

The group, one of the world’s most viewed digital entertainment companies, continues to redefine how creators, brands and audiences connect in the digital-first era.

TheSoul Media will operate alongside the group’s other creator-focused divisions, Underscore Talent and MediaCube, which together manage more than 100 billion content views each month.

Louisa Ioannidou has been appointed CEO of TheSoul Media and will report directly to Arthur Mamedov, CEO of TheSoul Group.

In her new role, Ioannidou will oversee the company’s O&O media brands and its creative agency, focusing on profitability, sustainable growth and leadership that enhances the company’s creative edge.

Ioannidou previously served as Vice President of Operations at TheSoul Publishing, where she oversaw remote production expansion, managed cross-country teams, and worked with executive leadership to align production with commercial strategy.

She is known for applying data-driven decision-making in production and leveraging the company’s systems and technologies to streamline organisational processes.

Mamedov said that “TheSoul Group had become a major player in the creator space by bringing together top-tier creators, digital media production and distribution, and creator-focused fintech services in one ecosystem.”

He added that the launch of TheSoul Media under Ioannidou’s leadership would strengthen this foundation by unifying the company’s O&O media and creative agency, enabling faster innovation, stronger creative output and sustainable long-term growth.

From live-action to family content, music, crafts, and colourful animation, TheSoul Media delivers programming that reaches billions worldwide.

Its portfolio includes the global DIY phenomenon 5-Minute Crafts® and audience favourites such as Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life®, Teen-Z, Baby Zoo, Slick Slime Sam, Imagine Playworld, TeenVee and Polar.

The group’s creative agency also works with international brands including Hasbro, Mattel, Crayola, Sony Music and Pudgy Penguins, developing branded content, social media strategies and marketing campaigns.

Ioannidou said she was honoured to lead TheSoul Media at such a pivotal time, noting that the company’s priority was to pair creative excellence with operational discipline, “building a stronger, more profitable business that continues to inspire audiences worldwide while unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

TheSoul Group continues to expand its ecosystem through acquisitions such as Mediacube and Underscore Talent, as well as through the launch of TheSoul Media division.

With studios and offices across Europe and the United States, the Cyprus-headquartered group remains at the forefront of digital content innovation, generating over a hundred billion social media views monthly across its portfolio of entertainment brands and creators.