A bill on the five-year extension of lifting the US arms embargo to Cyprus, which could replace its current annual renewal, is set to be voted on by the US senate’s foreign relations committee on Wednesday.

The core aim of the vote is to push forward defence cooperation between Cyprus and the US by replacing the annual renewal with a five-year agreement.

Introduced by Senators Cory Booker and Jerry Moran, the proposed legislation would modify certain limitations and restrictions regarding the export of military equipment in addition to the terms already in place to regulate the supply and distribution of military aid to the Republic.

While a final approval by the Senate will be required to waive the legislation, the committee is expected to vote in favour of the bill, which, would significantly boost the process, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA)

The outlined amendments include the adjusting of a section of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 and of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2020.

The ruling on the suspension of the embargo is linked to the work in the US house of representatives, where Greek American MP Chris Pappas has included a corresponding provision in the “state department reauthorisation act”, an annual bill that outlines the priorities of American diplomacy.

The bill will either have to be approved by the full House and Senate as a stand-alone bill or be incorporated as an amendment to the NDAA.

Once the senate’s foreign relations committee has voted in favour of the proposed amendments, which have already been approved by the US house foreign affairs committee, the chances of it being included in the final text of the NDAA will be significantly enhanced.

The US arms embargo to Cyprus was initially established in 1987, with the US stating that it was designed to promote the reunification of the island.

Following its partial suspension in 2020 and 2021, the decades-long embargo was eventually lifted in 2022.

The Turkish foreign ministry, after yet another extension of the suspension of the embargo in 2024, deemed it a “grave mistake” in view of “the increasing armament activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration.”

Earlier in October, the US department of state on ruled on the annual formal extension of the arms embargo until September 30, 2026

“The suspension of the policy of denial for exports, reexports, and transfers of defense articles and defense services to the Republic of Cyprus is extended for fiscal year 2026,” the legislation read.

The decision is seen as a reflection of Washington’s acknowledgment of Cyprus’ continued progress “in efforts to implement reforms on anti-money laundering regulations and financial regulatory oversight” and denying access to Cypriot ports to Russian military vessels.