Eurobank recognised for digital and market leadership in 2025

Eurobank on Monday announced that it has been named Bank of the Year 2025 by the internationally recognised magazine The Banker.

According to the announcement, the award “reflects Eurobank’s solid financial results, its competitiveness and attractiveness, and its growing reach across Cyprus”.

It also recognises the bank’s “upgraded and expanded services for customers as it strengthens its presence in retail banking and the small and medium sized enterprise sector”.

The magazine highlighted Eurobank’s continued investment in innovation and digital evolution, areas that the bank considers central to its strategic development.

The publication, a member of the Financial Times Group, emphasised Eurobank’s leading role within the Cypriot banking system and its strong trajectory as the sector enters a new chapter.

“The award is regarded as one of the most important distinctions in the banking industry and acknowledges Eurobank’s impact in the local market as well as its progress toward a digitally advanced operating model,” the bank said.

“Eurobank continues to invest strategically in innovation and digital transformation with the aim of consistently improving customer experience while enhancing its support for retail clients and small and medium sized enterprises,” it added.

“Following the successful merger of Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus, Eurobank emerges as a significantly strengthened institution, with an expanded footprint and reinforced momentum in the Cypriot market, and our judging panel expressed particular interest in the bank’s digital upgrades, which include digital loan applications and an improved mobile app that contribute to the digital transition of transactions,” said Silvia Pavoni, Editor in Chief of The Banker.

On his part, Eurobank chief executive officer Michalis Louis said that “this distinction represents significant recognition and confirmation of our commitment to create value for our customers, our people, society and our Cyprus”.

He added that “Eurobank is entering a new era, strong, innovative and focused on sustainable growth and the delivery of high quality products and services for all”.

In its statement, the bank mentioned that it has introduced new products and services over the past year, “designed to match modern customer needs by combining competitive terms, ease of use and advanced digital features”.

“Through these developments the bank is shaping a more integrated, efficient and sustainable banking experience,” the statement added.

“Responsible banking remains central to its strategy, supported by a firm commitment to ESG criteria and initiatives that promote social and environmental progress,” the bank concluded.