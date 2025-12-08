The board of state-owned asset management company Kedipes on Monday announced that it has approved the appointment of Onisiforos Onisiforou as an independent non-executive member.

The appointment came into effect on December 1, 2025, following approval by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) and confirmation by the company’s general assembly.

The organisation said that Onisiforos Onisiforou is a graduate of the University of Manchester, holding a degree in Economics and Social Studies, with a specialisation in accounting, finance and econometrics. He also holds an MBA in Business Administration.

According to the announcement, Onisiforou began his career in 1991 at the international audit and advisory firm Price Waterhouse in the United Kingdom where he gained the professional title of Chartered Accountant from the ICAEW.

He later worked as Director of Audit and Business Advisory Services in the private sector before joining the Treasury of the Republic of Cyprus where he contributed to EU accession negotiations on financial and audit matters.

The announcement added that he worked at the European Commission in Brussels and then served for around fifteen years as Director of Internal Audit at CyBC, while also being a founding and active member of the Internal Audit Steering Committee of the European Broadcasting Union in Geneva.

From 2017 to 2024, he held a senior position at the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation in Vienna, covering oversight, audit, risk management, governance, investigations and advisory services, before moving to the United Nations in the Middle East in the same fields.

The statement also said that he is a founding member of the Cyprus Institute of Internal Auditors where he served as chair and member for more than fifteen years and is also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus.

He holds the international professional titles Fellow Chartered Accountant, Business and Finance Professional, Certified Internal Auditor, CCSA, CGAP, CFSA, CRMA and is an accredited trainer of the Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus.

The announcement further stated that the Cabinet on November 25, 2025, extended the terms of Sophoclis Parapanos and Yiangos Hadjiyiannis for three more years with confirmation by the Kedipes General Assembly.

The term of Parapanos will run until April 15, 2029 and the term of Hadjiyiannis until January 20, 2029.