The Contemporary Children’s Shadow Theatre will wrap up the “Moments at the Museum ’25” events series, organised by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF), with the workshop for families “Shadows of Cypriot Memory: The Figure That Remembers” on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 11am.

As part of the event, children will first get to see a shadow theatre performance, where the central character, Grandpa Andreas, opens an old suitcase, long forgotten in the attic, in the presence of his grandchildren. As precious mementos are discovered, tradition unfolds through the joy of music, shared experiences and a love of Cypriot roots.

Folk music, songs and theatrical narration will connect past and present, highlighting our cultural identity. A journey of colours and music, all captured through handmade shadow theatre figures.

Following the performance, participants will learn about the history of shadow theatre and its familiar characters and, under step-by-step guidance, learn how to make their own version of Grandpa Andreas using simple materials. Finally, they will get to bring their figures to life through lighting and movement on the shadow theatre screen.

General event information

Suitable for ages 8+

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 11am-12.30pm

Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia, Archaeological Museum of George and Nefeli Tziapra Pierides

Reservation Required at 22128175

Free Participation / Limited number of participants

Events and workshops take place in observance of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff, and are accessible to vulnerable groups.

You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org and on the Foundation’s social media pages on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

During events, photos and/or videos will be taken. Images of visitors may be used for promotional purposes or may be provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending the events, the public automatically gives organisers the right to use the photos/videos taken.