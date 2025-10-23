A weak barometric system is affecting Cyprus, bringing a mix of clear skies and scattered clouds across the island on Thursday, according to the meteorological service.

Thursday morning’s weather was mostly clear, but high clouds are gradually increasing throughout the day. By midday and the afternoon, developing cloud cover is expected to produce isolated showers, mainly over the mountains and inland areas.

Winds will be variable and light, at around 3 Beaufort, turning locally moderate in the afternoon, between 3 and 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to around 31C inland, 28C along the southern and eastern coasts, 27C on the western and northern coasts, and 21C in the higher mountain areas.

On Thursday evening, periods of increased high cloud are expected. Winds will shift to mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, remaining light at 2 to 3 Beaufort. The sea will stay calm. Temperatures will drop to around 14C inland, 17C along the coast, and 11C in the higher mountains.

On Friday, localised cloud cover will increase at times, likely leading to isolated showers or short thunderstorms, especially over the mountains and northern regions.

Over the weekend, clouds will again become locally thicker, bringing isolated showers mainly in the mountains and possibly inland.

Temperatures are expected to fall gradually until Sunday, returning close to the average seasonal levels for this time of year.