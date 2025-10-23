Cyprus and the European defence agency (EDA) are jointly preparing to host a high-level defence conference in Cyprus, the agency’s chief executive Major General Andre Denk announced on Thursday, after meeting Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas in Nicosia.

Denk described Cyprus as “a very important member and strong supporter” of the agency, noting that the two sides would deepen their cooperation ahead of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026.

The EDA chief is paying an official visit to Cyprus from October 22 to 24, following his recent appointment. His visit, held at the invitation of minister Palmas, forms part of the agency’s regular contacts with EU member states.

During his stay, Denk will visit research centres including Kios and the Cyprus marine and maritime institute to observe their work in research and development and the growing capabilities of Cyprus in the defence and innovation sectors.

Following their meeting at the defence ministry, Palmas highlighted the importance of a “mutually beneficial and productive cooperation” within the framework of the upcoming EU presidency, aimed at strengthening common European defence and security.

He called the EDA “an important organisation and an excellent partner” for both the republic of Cyprus and the European Union in the field of defence capability development. He said the Republic had “succeeded in being an active and reliable partner” through its participation in agency programmes and its close coordination with the EDA.

Discussions between the two sides covered a wide range of defence matters, including the EDA’s support for ongoing EU initiatives, new actions launched by the Cypriot defence ministry, and the country’s participation in the EU’s Security Action for Europe (Safe) programme.

Palmas reaffirmed Cyprus’ support for “deepening cooperation on issues of common defence and security policy and strengthening European strategic autonomy”. He added that Nicosia is seeking to expand defence partnerships not only with EU member states but also with third countries, including the United States.

The minister said the role of the European defence agency is “very important” in developing joint defence programmes, research and innovation. He underlined that the defence ministry supports the national defence industry ecosystem by promoting cooperation between the public, private and academic sectors to participate in EU research programmes.

Denk said that since taking office he had looked forward to visiting Cyprus, describing the country as a committed partner within the EDA. He explained that the agency “enables intergovernmental defence cooperation at EU level, bringing together all 27 defence ministries”.

“We represent Cyprus’ voice in Brussels in the field of defence and take your national priorities fully into account when initiating new projects and agreeing upon priorities.”

Denk added that he and his team look forward to working “even more closely” with the Cypriot authorities ahead of the EU presidency, confirming that preparations are under way for a high-level conference on defence in Cyprus, which he will attend and support.