The UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was officially received at the presidential palace in Nicosia on Sunday.

The reception took place as part of the first-ever official visit to Cyprus by the UAE president.

The visit is being held at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.

Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by President Christodoulides in a formal ceremony.

The national anthems of Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates were played by bands from the National Guard and the Cyprus Police.

Following the ceremony, the UAE President laid a wreath at the statue of Archbishop Makarios III.

Those present at the reception included members of the UAE delegation and senior Cypriot officials.

Among them were Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki, Research Deputy Minister Nicodemos Damianou, and national security adviser Tasos Tzionis.

After exchanging greetings, the two presidents entered the presidential palace for a private meeting. Expanded talks between the two delegations are due to follow.

According to a written statement by the government spokesman, discussions will focus on further upgrading bilateral relations. Particular emphasis will be placed on investment, energy and economic cooperation.

Talks will also cover Cyprus’ assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2026. Linked to this will be discussions on strengthening relations between the European Union and Gulf countries.

Regional developments and the Cyprus issue are also on the agenda.

Later on Sunday, President Christodoulides and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are expected to adopt a joint declaration.

The document will confirm the decision to further upgrade the strategic relationship between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates.