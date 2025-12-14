Cyprus will set out its energy priorities for its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union at a ministerial meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Energy Minister Michael Damianos will address his EU counterparts at the transport, telecommunications and energy council.

The meeting will be the last energy council held under the Danish presidency. It will take place on December 15.

According to an official announcement circulated by the Cyprus News Agency, the minister will outline the main priorities of the Cypriot Presidency in the field of energy. These will be presented to energy ministers from all EU member states.

The council agenda includes the adoption of a partial general approach on the proposed regulation for the “Connecting Europe Facility”. The regulation forms part of the next multiannual financial framework for 2028 to 2034. It provides the legal basis for EU investment in trans-European transport and energy networks.

These investments include cross-border renewable energy projects. Such projects aim to strengthen energy links between member states and support the EU’s climate and energy goals.

Ministers will also hold a policy debate on the EU grids package. This is a set of measures for the modernisation and expansion of Europe’s energy networks. The package was presented by the European commission on December 10.

Energy and security will be discussed in a joint session attended by Nato secretary general Mark Rutte. The discussion will focus on how energy policy is linked to broader security concerns within the EU.

A separate discussion will take place on energy supply security and EU competitiveness. This session will be held in the presence of the executive director of the international energy agency, Fatih Birol.

On the sidelines of the council Damianos will also hold bilateral meetings with fellow energy ministers.

The Cypriot minister is expected to return to Cyprus on Tuesday.