A dead body found near Kyrenia on Sunday belonged to a man who had gone missing in Turkey almost two weeks prior.

The body had been found on rocks in the sea off the coast of the Kyrenia district village of Vasileia on Sunday afternoon, with efforts immediately beginning to identify it.

Late on Sunday night, it emerged that the body belonged to 57-year-old fisherman Refik Sahilogullari, who lived in the town of Samandag in Turkey’s Hatay province.

Sahilogullari had been missing since December 2. His family has been notified of the finding of his body, and it is expected that it will be repatriated in the coming days.