ECOMMBX’s new video proves once again it’s not your average fintech company.

Always thinking outside the box, ECOMMBX has teamed up with Louis Patsalides in an on-brand, innovative way, delivering a video starring the powerful Personal Spartan Card.

The Personal Spartan Card comes packed with benefits, zero issuance fee, zero monthly fees, zero fees on Euro (SEPA) transfers and zero ATM withdrawal fees up to €300.

It’s not your typical fintech ad, and it definitely grabbed attention.

Could there be a Vol. 2 coming?