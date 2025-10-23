Nokia reported third-quarter profit which was ahead of market expectations on Thursday, driven by strong optical and cloud demand, including AI-focused data centre sales following its Infinera acquisition.

The company’s shares were up 10.6 per cent to 5.2 euros by 0717GMT, their highest in over three years, adding 3 billion euros to the company’s 30-billion-euro market value.

Comparable operating profit in the quarter through September reached 435 million euros ($507 million). Analysts polled by LSEG expected the same metric to reach 342 million euros.

US tariffs, a market slowdown and a weaker dollar had weighed on Nokia’s business this year, prompting it to issue a profit warning in July.

The company had lost ground in the North American telecoms market as US carrier AT&T (T.N) phases out Nokia’s 5G contract in favour of Nordic rival Ericsson (ERICb.ST), which won a $14 billion deal in 2023.

However, quarterly group net sales rose 12 per cent to 4.83 billion euros, above the 4.6 billion forecast, helped by strong growth in Optical Networks and cloud services.

Nokia said artificial intelligence and cloud customers accounted for 6 per cent of group net sales and 14 per cent of network infrastructure sales, with optical networks up 19 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Mobile networks remain Nokia’s core business, but the company has been investing in AI, including its recent acquisition of US optical networking firm Infinera.

“AI and data center demand continues to be robust. In fact, it continues to accelerate from our perspective,” chief executive Justin Hotard said in a call with reporters.

The Finnish company expects annual operating profit between 1.7 billion and 2.2 billion euros, a slight upgrade to the previous range of up to 2.1 billion. It had previously said the second half of 2025 would be stronger than the first.

The slight revision is linked to a change in how it reports venture fund results after Nokia said it will scale down its passive investments.