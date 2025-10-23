A 46-year-old man was handed an eight-day remand on Wednesday after stabbing a supermarket worker following a failed attempt to steal products from the shop.

The police said that shortly before 5.45pm on Tuesday, a supermarket security guard noticed the man and realised that he bore a resemblance to a man who had previously stolen alcohol. The man appeared to be concealing a bottle.

After paying for a number of products at the supermarket’s till, the man was stopped by the guard and a 24-year-old worker near the exit. He allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the worker in the right leg.

The police arrived shortly afterwards and, at around 6.15pm, spotted the man driving a car in a nearby shop’s car park.

He was pulled over, with officers finding a knife on his person and arresting him

A subsequent search of his car uncovered goods bought from the supermarket, a piece of paper with quantities of a white crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine on it, and a glass container, which contained what the police described as “burnt residue”.

A preliminary drug test on the suspect turned up a positive result.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Paphos general hospital. He was treated and discharged by 9pm.