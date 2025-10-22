United States President Donald Trump has nominated John Breslow of the state of Arizona to be the country’s new ambassador in Nicosia.

Breslow’s nomination will now be reviewed by the Senate, which may hold a committee hearing, before a majority vote will be required for his appointment to the role to be ratified.

If his nomination is ratified, he will replace Julie Davis, who left the island to become the country’s charge d’affaires to Ukraine in May.

Davis had served on the island since February 2023 and remained officially in post in Nicosia even after her appointment in Kyiv, appearing at the embassy’s July 4 celebrations and alongside President Nikos Christodoulides at football matches.