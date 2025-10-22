Depositors who lost their savings in the 2013 bank bail-in, commonly known as the “haircut”, have been given until the end of the month to file applications for reimbursement from the national solidarity fund, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Those who lost their savings are able to log into the government’s platform and enter their information, after which point they will receive a notification informing them of the amount to which they are entitled.

After this is confirmed, they will enter their Iban number so the amount to which they are entitled can be transferred to their bank account.

The ministry said people will not be able to submit their Iban numbers after the end of the month, and as such urged people to submit their applications as soon as possible.

At a previous House finance committee meeting held to discuss the matter, finance ministry official Andreas Karaolis had explained that the national solidarity fund has a cash reserve of €100 million for the current fiscal year.

He also said that the maximum payout to an individual is capped at €100,000, with savers with the Laiki Bank able to claim a maximum of €100,000 and savers with the Bank of Cyprus able to claim a maximum of €13,032.

Bondholders with the Laiki Bank are able to claim a maximum of €100,000, while bondholders with the Bank of Cyprus are able to claim a maximum of €99,760.

House finance committee chairwoman and Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou had added that the national solidarity fund’s €100m in cash reserves “represents its budget for this year”, and that in the coming years, the available amounts will depend on the state’s “fiscal space”.