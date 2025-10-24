Cypriot citizens can now apply to study at three United States military academies – West Point, the Naval Academy, and the Air Force Academy – the defence ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry will shortlist six candidates per academy, with the final selection made by the American institutions, each choosing one successful Cypriot applicant.

Studies begin on June 15, 2026, leading to graduation as second lieutenants, ensigns, or pilot officers in the Cyprus armed forces. Air Force Academy candidates must study aeronautical engineering.

Applications are open for Cypriot citizens aged 17 to 22, single, without children, and if female, not pregnant. They must have a strong command of Greek and meet height, weight and BMI standards and have a clean criminal record.

Male applicants must be serving or have completed national service.

Candidates must also hold an average grade of at least 18.5 on school leaving certificated and have studied Maths and Physics at school.

For details, contact the ministry at 1430 or [email protected]. The selection process in December includes a medical exam, fitness test, and English language exam by the US Embassy.

The top six candidates per academy will attend a final evaluation at the US Embassy in January 2026, including a second fitness test, interview, and further English exams on February 13.

Successful applicants receive a full scholarship covering tuition, accommodation, meals, two return flights, and a monthly allowance. Before departure, each must sign an agreement with the ministry and provide a €120,000 guarantee to ensure repayment if they withdraw or fail to complete their studies.

Applications must be submitted by hand to the defence ministry in Strovolos or any military recruitment office by November 24. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.