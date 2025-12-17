Cyprus consumer prices fall 1.1 per cent in a month

Inflation in Cyprus remained low in November, with the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices rising by just 0.1 per cent year-on-year, according to data released by the Statistical Service (Cystat) on Wednesday.

The service also that said the index fell by 1.1 per cent when compared with October 2025.

Recreation and culture recorded the strongest annual increase at 5.1 per cent, followed by restaurants and hotels, which rose by 4.5 per cent. Education also posted a notable rise of 3.2 per cent.

By contrast, clothing and footwear registered the largest annual decline, dropping by 7.5 per cent. Housing, water supply, electricity and gas fell by 2.6 per cent, while transport and communication each declined by 1.5 per cent.

On a monthly basis, restaurants and hotels recorded the sharpest fall at 2.8 per cent compared with October, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which declined by 2.6 per cent.

Communication and transport also fell by 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

Clothing and footwear was among the few categories to record a monthly increase, rising by 0.9 per cent, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 0.6 per cent.

For the January to November 2025 period, recreation and culture again posted the highest increase at 6.3 per cent.

Restaurants and hotels rose by 5.2 per cent, while education increased by 3.6 per cent.

Over the same period, clothing and footwear recorded a decline of 6.2 per cent, while housing, water supply, electricity and gas fell by 1.8 per cent.

Among economic categories, the largest annual change was recorded in energy, which declined by 4.7 per cent.

Non-energy industrial goods also fell by 3.4 per cent, while services increased by 3.6 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the biggest movement was observed in food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, which declined by 1.8 per cent, while services fell by 1.3 per cent.