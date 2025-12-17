Forsos Tavern, Limassol

They say that repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of stupidity. In the context of visiting the same restaurant multiple times over the years, I would that repetition is a source of nuance and validation. Is it consistent? Is it reliable? Are they improving? What’s different? In the case of a beloved institution like Forsos Tavern in Mouttagiaka, the report is very much positive.

It never needed much improvement to begin with food wise, having been excellent since my first visit many years ago. It has evolved over time, though. The interior has been renovated, as has the exterior area, both of which are heavily infused with Cypriot tradition. Indeed, the interior is dominated by stone and wood, while olive trees and potted plants, such as mint, basil and oregano, maintain a robust Mediterranean flavour. And if you happen to forget, even for a moment, that you’re in Cyprus, the ever-hungry kittens roaming the courtyard will quickly remind you where you are.

Our most recent visit, on a cold, dreary night, was just what the proverbial doctor ordered. One of the benefits of the much-anticipated rainy spell, aside from sparing us from living in a desert, is that being in a warm, cozy environment feels all the more special. Our table, nestled among large groups of other guests, seemed like an oasis. Naturally, we started with some red wine, a necessity when the cold starts to bite. Coincidentally, a representative from a winery was also present, promoting their Commandaria by treating every patron to a small glass of the renowned Cypriot dessert wine. We could not refuse such an offer.

In terms of food, we kept it simple, as most people do when they visit Forsos. Meze for two, please. We were asked if we wanted to add freshly picked red mushrooms which are now in season and we duly obliged. They were delicious, however, note that such an item will set you back €8. It’s hard to know where to begin when describing meze dishes, there are simply so many items.

I will say that everything served at Forsos was lovely, although this particular writer is not the biggest fan of oyster mushrooms (included in the meze and served on the same plate with the considerably more delicious Cypriot loukanika) or snails, which are served in a tomato-based, stew-like sauce. Some favourites include their fries (Cypriot potatoes give you a leg-up anyway), keftedes (well-spiced, fluffy), shieftalia, pork belly (tender, flavourful), pork souvlaki (well cooked), and scrambled eggs. You also get an assortment of sides, including two kinds of pitta (grilled on its own, and grilled with olive oil and oregano until crispy), salad, a platter of raw vegetables, tahini, tzatziki and olives. All great.

Before I mention desert, which came just as we both felt as if we were going to burst. The wine we enjoyed was Ayios Onoufrios, produced by the Vasilikon in Paphos. It’s one of the more reasonably priced offerings on the wine menu but very much up to the task. For the aforementioned dessert, they brought out a plate of loukoumades (sweet dough balls) as soon as you let them know you’re done with the food. As always, they were delicious and none survived the encounter.

Overall, Forsos Tavern remains one of the most beloved taverns in Limassol, frequented by families, couples and corporate offices year-round. A visit is highly recommended but note that booking in advance is very much a necessity.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY: Cypriot cuisine

WHERE: Forsos Tavern, Ayiou Eleftheriou 49, Mouttagiaka, Limassol

WHEN: Monday-Saturday 7:30pm-12am

CONTACT: 25 329490

HOW MUCH: €25 for a full meze course per person, individual items priced accordingly