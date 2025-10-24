Leptos Group Celebrates Europe’s First Roberto Cavalli-Branded Residences, Where Italian Glamour Meets Mediterranean Luxury

Limassol, Cyprus — The Leptos Group proudly announced the official inauguration of Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine, marking Roberto Cavalli’s first-ever branded residential development in Europe and a landmark moment for Cyprus on the global stage.

The exclusive launch event, held on the evening of 23 October 2025, gathered leaders from business, politics, design, and media for an unforgettable celebration along Limassol’s seafront. Guests witnessed the unveiling of the inauguration stone – officially marking the beginning of a new chapter for Cyprus’s luxury real estate landscape.

A Landmark Celebration of Sea, Sand, and Style

The evening unfolded as a multisensory performance celebrating the connection between sea, sand, and sky, capturing the essence of Mediterranean living that defines Limassol Blu Marine. Through light, dance, and sound, the show embodied the fusion of Italian fashion elegance and Meditteranean coastal authenticity, the two worlds that come together within the Cavalli Tower.

Visionary Words from the Ceremony

Welcoming guests, Mr. Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of the Leptos Group, stated:

“Cavalli Tower is more than a residence, it is a symbol of confidence in Cyprus, in our people, and in our potential as Europe’s New Riviera. This beachfront project unites Italian design flair with the timeless beauty of the Mediterranean to create a landmark that will inspire for generations.”

The Honorable Minister of Interior, Mr. Constantinos Ioannou, congratulated the Leptos Group on this achievement, noting:

“This development reflects the vision, excellence, and international confidence that Cyprus now commands. Cavalli Tower represents progress, partnership, and the power of design to elevate our cities and our way of life.”

The Mayor of Limassol, Mr. Yiannis Armeftis, highlighted

The redevelopment potential of this city center beachfront area and the completion of the seafront promenade.

Speaking on behalf of the design team, Mr. John Dowes, Director at Benoy Architects, added:

“Our approach to Cavalli Tower was to create an architectural statement that feels both iconic and connected a tower that rises from the sea yet belongs to the Mediterranean landscape. It embodies the harmony of fashion, architecture, and lifestyle.”

Redefining Mediterranean Luxury

Rising above the Limassol coastline, Cavalli Tower forms the final phase of Limassol Blu Marine’s residential development, Leptos Group’s flagship waterfront destination. With a €200 million development value, the project introduces a new benchmark in branded living, where Italian fashion artistry meets Mediterranean design excellence.

Each residence offers spectacular sea views, refined finishes, and access to exclusive amenities. Notably, both the main lobby and the private lift lobbies will be furnished and styled by Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors, featuring signature textures and bold design details.

A World-Class Lifestyle Experience

Residents will enjoy more than 1,150 sqm of wellness and leisure spaces, including an indoor heated pool, spa, cinema, golf simulator, business lounge, and 70% landscaped outdoor areas. Amenities are complemented by five-star hospitality services such as concierge, and housekeeping redefining Mediterranean Living.

Leptos Group

For more than 65 years, the Leptos Group is The Leading Real Estate Developer in Cyprus and the Greek islands, delivering high-quality projects with a focus on excellence, design, and environmental awareness. With over 350 completed developments and 25,000+ homeowners, it operates through a global network in 75 countries. The Group also owns and operates hotels, and is also active in investment, Education, Healthcare, and Property Management.

www.leptosestates.com

Roberto Cavalli

Founded in 1970, Roberto Cavalli is a leading Italian brand in fashion, accessories and luxury lifestyle.

Defined by a glamorous contemporary aesthetic, the brand is the quintessential expression of Italian excellence, craftsmanship and its Mediterranean origins.

The Roberto Cavalli portfolio is positioned within the luxury segment and includes the Home, Junior, Perfumes, Watches, Eyewear and Just Cavalli collections.

Roberto Cavalli SpA is currently owned by Auriel Investment SA.

www.robertocavalli.com