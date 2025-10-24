Firefighters rescued an injured man who was trapped overnight in an overturned tractor in Psematismenos, Larnaca, the fire service said on Friday.

In a post on X, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the incident occurred at around 9.25pm. Teams from the disaster response unit (Emak) and Vasilikos fire stations were dispatched with rescue vehicles and specialised equipment.

The tractor had overturned in a field near the village, trapping one person inside.

Firefighters used rescue tools to free the injured man, who was then handed over to the ambulance service.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.