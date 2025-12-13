A total of 3,945 people have been granted ‘citizenship’ in the north in the last three years while 573 gun licences have also been issued, according to ‘interior minister’ Dursun Oguz, it was reported on Friday.

Oguz made the comments during a ‘parliamentary’ session, according to Kibris Postasi. The session saw the approval of the ‘ministry’s budget, which exceeds 19 billion Turkish lira (€380 million).

He added that over the last year, 4,944 people have been banned from entering the north, while 1,680 were deported.

These restrictions were applied in cooperation with Turkish authorities and based on information sharing.

The measures targeted individuals considered a threat to public security.

In addition, Oguz said that the immovable property commission had reviewed 2,584 cases or applications in 2025 up to the end of November.