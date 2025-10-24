The GrandResort Leonardo Limited Edition hosted an exclusive cocktail celebration on October 22, 2025 to thank its long-standing partners, vendors, and associates for their continued trust and collaboration.

Held at the iconic seaside resort, the elegant evening brought together key stakeholders, business associates and friendsfrom across the hospitality industry to celebrate another year of growth and success.

Guests enjoyed a warm and elegant evening featuring live entertainment, fine dining and networking. The highlight of the event was the announcement of Leonardo Hotels’ strategic expansion plans for 2026, marking an exciting new chapter for the group in Cyprus and Greece.

As part of its ongoing commitment to growth in the region, Leonardo Hotels unveiled three major upcoming projects:

Leonardo Boutique Hotel Venetian Nicosia — a refined boutique property in the heart of the capital, further strengthening the brand’s presence in Cyprus.

NALU Latchi, Leonardo Limited Edition — a luxury seaside resort in the Paphos region, set to become one of the most significant hospitality developments in the area in recent years.

A new resort in Chalkidiki, under the Leonardo Limited Edition collection — designed to embody the brand’s distinctive fusion of sophistication, natural beauty and contemporary Mediterranean elegance. More details will be announced in the near future.

All three properties are scheduled to open in 2026, reinforcing Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean’s position as a leading force in the Eastern Mediterranean hospitality industry.

“We are incredibly excited about what lies ahead for Leonardo Hotels in 2026,” said Leonardo Hotels CEO Roni Aloni. “This event is our way of saying thank you to our trusted partners and collaborators, who continue to play a vital role in our journey,” he continued.

“Our commitment to Cyprus and Greece remains unwavering; we aim to offer exceptional hospitality experiences that cater to every guest, from business travelers to families and holidaymakers. Here’s to a future full of growth and shared success.”

The GrandResort Leonardo Limited Edition will temporarily close in November 2025 and reopen in April 2026, continuing its legacy as one of Cyprus’ most iconic seaside destinations