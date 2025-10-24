Lidl, one of the leading food retailers in Germany and Europe, announces the extension of its successful UEFA partnership, continuing its ongoing journey with the UEFA Women’s National Team to 2030.

Following the phenomenal success as Official Partner of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, which reached over 400 million fans globally, Lidl is now a partner of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, the Women’s European Qualifiers 2028/29, and the UEFA Women’s Nations League 2025, 2027 and 2029, deepening its commitment to promoting health, awareness and empowerment through sport.

Extending Lidl’s commitment to women’s football: 2025-2030

The extended UEFA partnership in women’s football includes the following tournaments:

UEFA Women’s EURO 2029

Women’s European Qualifiers 2028/29

UEFA Women’s Nations League 2025, 2027 and 2029

Significantly, the beloved Lidl Kids Team experience will return to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, creating once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for children to walk hand-in-hand with women’s football stars, inspiring the next generation of athletes and supporters.

Building on extraordinary success

The foundation for this extended partnership was formed with the remarkable tournaments over the last two years. This year, the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 continued to grow this success with Lidl present across all 8 host cities and stadiums. The tournament welcomed over 650,000 fans to the stadiums and reached more than 400 million viewers across the globe.

Through brand activations, Lidl distributed 269,950 fruit cups in the Fan Zones and in front of the stadiums to champion healthy living. We were also proud to introduce the Lidl Awareness Team – 57 Lidl employees, who ensured every supporter felt safe and respected, embodying values of belonging and diversity.

Central to Lidl’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 activity was the commitment to inspiring girls and young women. The retailer hosted an international Lidl Youth Camp in Basel which brought together 100 girls aged 14 to 17 from 18 countries, offering expert coaching, nutrition workshops, and opportunities to build lasting friendships.

Additionally, Lidl’s Fresh Field in Rapperswil-Jona in Switzerland grew and donated over 12 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need, demonstrating Lidl’s commitment to conscious nutrition and community impact.

Creating passion parity in sport

This partnership represents Lidl’s commitment to creating equal enthusiasm and support for women’s football. By providing the same level of visibility, activation and fan engagement as for men’s tournaments, Lidl helps ensure women’s sport receives the passionate support it deserves.

About Lidl

Lidl is a part of the Schwarz Group with headquarters in Neckarsulm, Germany, and is one of the leading food retailers in Germany and Europe. Lidl currently operates around 12,600 stores and more than 230 goods distribution and logistics centres in 31 countries and employs over 382,400 people. In Cyprus, Lidl has been active since 2010 and today, it employs more than 700 people, with a network of 21 stores and one state-of-the-art logistics center.

At Lidl, we value an optimal price-performance ratio for our customers. Simplicity and process orientation determine the daily activities in the stores, the regional distribution centers and the national headquarters.

Lidl takes responsibility for people, society and the environment in its daily activities. For Lidl, sustainability means fulfilling its quality promise anew every day.

Performance, respect, trust, grounded and belonging are Lidl’s corporate values, which are at the heart of our corporate culture, shape our daily actions and form the basis for our entrepreneurial success.

Lidl achieved store sales of 132.1 billion euros in fiscal year 2024. The companies in the Schwarz Group generated total sales of 175.4 billion euros in fiscal year 2024.

About UEFA

UEFA is the governing body of European football and a not-for-profit organisation which supports and ensures the world’s most popular sport continues to thrive at all levels across its 55 member associations. As part of its commitment, UEFA invests 97.5 per cent of its revenue in football-related activities, projects and initiatives that ensure the continued development of the men’s and women’s professional game as well as youth, grassroots and futsal.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: