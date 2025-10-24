We’ve all asked it: “Where’s the rain?”

Well, there was promise of isolated showers earlier in the week. (Did it rain where you were? It didn’t here!)

Perhaps Cyprus’ precipitation has gone on vacation – perhaps to Brighton, where wheelie bins were recently spotted floating down the streets!

Usually, holidaymakers head the other way: UK to Cyprus. And any tourists arriving on the island this weekend are certainly in for a treat: bright sunshine, warm air, no drops in sight. But what’s great for our visitors is turning out to be a bit of a problem for us…

Our dams are, apparently, just 11 per cent full: less than half of what they held at the same time last year!

The powers that be are hopeful – or at least heated: the permanent secretary at the agriculture ministry recently suggested that: “to say that the government has not done enough about the water issue, is like spitting on ourselves”!

Nevertheless, if the meteorological service is correct, then the outlook is still dry for a while longer.

Nicosia can expect highs of around 28 °C on Friday and Saturday, dipping to about 15–16 °C overnight – comfy for open windows and evening walks. Afternoon winds will sharpen a little over the weekend, but it’s still the kind of breeze that lifts the washing rather than steals it. And by Monday, things settle again: warm days, mild nights and the sort of steady sunshine that makes you forget this is meant to be a Mediterranean autumn!

On the southern coast, Limassol will peak at 29 °C Friday, easing slightly by Sunday and Monday. In Larnaca, highs hover at 28-29 °C, with a touch of extra humidity on Sunday.

In Paphos, it’s just a little more mellow: highs of 26-27 °C, nights around 17-19 °C and a small cameo from humidity on Saturday. While Ayia Napa remains firmly in postcard mode: 26-27 °C, calm seas, sunlit days, light wind – a tourist’s dream.

Troodos, of course, will be slightly cooler: highs of 16-18 °C, lows of 7-9 °C, and brisk breezes at the start of next week. Still, not quite sweater weather.

But if you were hoping for a mountain shower or a misty stroll through wet pines – keep dreaming. Even up here, the clouds are on holiday.

Should we be asking our MPs to try a collective rain dance?

The Cyprus Weekend Weather Report – proudly sponsored by XM. Because whether you’re chasing the sun or hoping for rain, it’s good to know exactly what’s coming your way!

🌤️ Weekend tips