Sunderland dealt Chelsea a 2-1 home defeat in the Premier League when substitute Chemsdine Talbi curled in a low shot deep into stoppage time on Saturday.

The visitors, who have moved up to second place in the table, had gone behind in the fourth minute when Alejandro Garnacho claimed his first goal for Chelsea.

But the Londoners’ lead was cancelled out by Wilson Isidor’s equaliser in the 22nd minute when the Frenchman stabbed in from close range after Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw before Talbi ran onto a pass by fellow substitute Brian Bobbey in the third minute of added time and left Robert Sanchez with no chance.

In Saturday’s only other afternoon kick-off, Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes scored a dramatic late winner as Fulham’s losing run continued at St James’ Park.

It looked like Newcastle were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils against injury-hit Fulham.

But in the 90th minute Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only parry substitute William Osula’s shot into the path of Guimaraes and the midfielder took full advantage to fire home from close range.

Fulham had earlier come from behind as midfielder Sasa Lukic’s header cancelled out Jacob Murphy’s opener.