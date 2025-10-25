Turning creativity towards a noble cause, the Mouskas Foundation invites you to “An Evening of Passion and Purpose” – an exclusive dinner-fundraiser, taking place at Limassol’s Four Seasons Hotel, on November 1, 2025.

The evening will open with welcome drinks at 7.15pm, followed by a sit-down dinner at 8pm. Guests will also enjoy an art auction by Kapopoulos Fine Arts Entertainment, and a captivating performance by The Function Band, direct from the UK.

Tickets per person are €190, with all proceeds to be donated to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

This November, join us for an elegant occasion that will celebrate the senses, while supporting the more vulnerable members of our society.

