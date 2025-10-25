Investigations have been launched following the death of 21-year-old Dimitriana Siapani at Nicosia general hospital on 22 October, after her family accused the hospital of medical negligence, police told the Cyprus Mail on Saturday.

According to local media, the 21-year-old from Dherynia had suffered from intense headaches after a trip to Italy and first sought treatment at Famagusta general hospital before being admitted to Nicosia general hospital.

In Nicosia, doctors reportedly diagnosed her with meningitis, however her family claims that this was only after her symptoms had severely worsened and she was in a critical condition.

They have since filed a complaint to the authorities accusing the hospital of negligence, prompting investigations into the case and a mandatory autopsy of the 21-year-old’s body, police confirmed to the Cyprus Mail.

The traditional 28 October parade in Dherynia has been cancelled following the woman’s death.