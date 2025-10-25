West Ham United’s horrific run of results in the Premier League this season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Leeds United on Friday, ensuring their worst start in over half a century.

A dismal return of four points is West Ham’s worst performance after their opening nine games of a league campaign since the 1973-74 season.

They sit second from bottom but if Wolverhampton Wanderers win at home to Burnley on Sunday, the Hammers will drop to last.

Already they have changed their manager, but the departure of Graham Potter — since appointed Sweden coach — and the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo has not altered their fortunes.

Two goals down in the opening 15 minutes at Elland Road, they only conjured up a late consolation to leave Nuno as the first West Ham boss to fail to record a win from his first four Premier League games since Manuel Pellegrini eight years ago.

Ironically, the Hammers’ only victory this season came in a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest when Nuno was in charge there.

The Portuguese coach sounded a drastic warning after Friday’s game, saying: “We must change our attitude, we must change the way we approach things, we must commit ourselves better, prepare better, work harder.

“We don’t expect things to change by themselves. Realising we have time can be a mistake if we don’t change things around quickly.”

STARK WORDS FROM CAPTAIN BOWEN

Captain Jarrod Bowen’s assessment was as stark.

“This is the Premier League, and we need to really pull our finger out. As we’re in a real situation. We have to face the reality of that. The sooner it starts hitting everyone, it needs to change,” the forward said.

West Ham have conceded 20 goals – four more than the next-worst defence in the league – and are not showing much sharpness up front either, with seven scored.

They have looked weak in physical battles, poorly organised defending set pieces and their tactical approach has been criticised by pundits.

“There are many problems in our club, unfortunately,” added Nuno. “It is not up to us to hide ourselves behind the problems. Everyone has to be alive and do much more and be in the right position.”

Ordinarily, two home games next would offer the possibility of a turnaround, with Newcastle United visiting on November 2, followed by struggling Burnley six days later.

But West Ham go into those games having lost five successive home games in the top flight for only the second time in their history, previously doing so in 1931.