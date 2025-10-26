President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday took part in events marking the feast of Saint Demetrios, the patron saint of Thessaloniki. He attended at the invitation of local authorities and joined the celebrations alongside the President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas.

At 11 am, President Christodoulides visited the church of Saint Demetrios to attend the official thanksgiving service. The ceremony was attended by both heads of state and senior Greek officials. Following the service, Christodoulides addressed the significance of the occasion, highlighting the historic ties between Cyprus and Greece. He said that Athens and Nicosia share common goals and aspirations, particularly regarding the ongoing issue of Cyprus and the pursuit of reunification.

“Fifty-one years after the Turkish occupation, parts of Cyprus remain under foreign control,” he said.

“As long as this situation continues, we must take every action to restore our homeland.”

He described it as an honour to represent the Greek Cypriot community at the official thanksgiving for Saint Demetrios and the liberation of Thessaloniki. He also noted the presence of Cypriots who had historically settled in Macedonia.

At midday, the President attended an official luncheon hosted by general Demetrios Houpis, chief of the Hellenic national defence general staff, and lieutenant general Athanasios Garinis, commander of the supreme military command of Epirus-Macedonia. The lunch took place at the officers’ club in Thessaloniki.

Later in the day, at 5 pm, President Christodoulides is scheduled to inaugurate the chair of Cypriot studies at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. The event coincides with the university’s annual ceremony marking the feast of Saint Demetrios, the 113th anniversary of Thessaloniki’s liberation, and the commemoration of Greece’s 1940 resistance. During the ceremony, honorary medals will be awarded to both the presidents of Cyprus and Greece. The president will also deliver a keynote speech on the occasion.

President Christodoulides travelled to Thessaloniki accompanied by the director of the presidential press office, Victor Papadopoulos, and senior administrative officials. He is expected to return to Cyprus late on Sunday evening.