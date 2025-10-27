Nostalgia done right can herald a huge pay off for fans and networks too

Rebooting a beloved series is always a risky endeavour. On one hand, studios see an opportunity to revive a recognisable property and spark a new wave of nostalgia-driven success. On the other hand, fans of the original show often guard their memories like holy relics, ready to wage war online if a reboot strays too far from their cherished version.

When it works, the payoff can be huge. Cobra Kai proved that with the right mix of respect and reinvention, an old story can feel brand new. What started as a small web series on YouTube Red turned into one of Netflix’s most popular shows, reigniting interest in The Karate Kid universe for a whole new generation. But when it goes wrong, it can crash hard. Just look at the Quantum Leap reboot.

Recently, news broke that Michael B. Jordan is in final talks to portray Rico Tubbs in a film reboot of Miami Vice. Could this spark a renewed wave of 80s revivals? One can only hope so. Until that happens, here are a few classics from that glorious decade that deserve a second life.

Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future

Barely lasting a season after premiering in 1987, this low-budget sci-fi series, actually has some solid ideas.

It was set in a dystopian future where humanity had nearly been wiped out by machines. A small band of rebels, led by Captain Power, fighting against the cyber-fascist regime using powered exoskeleton suits that give them enhanced strength and protection.

Today, the story would fit perfectly into our era of AI phobia and post-apocalyptic storytelling. With the right creative team and a Netflix-sized budget, a reboot could deliver the gritty adventure we were once promised!

Murder, She Wrote

Wait, hear me out. I know that rebooting Murder, She Wrote sounds almost sacrilegious, but there is a whole generation of viewers who have never met Jessica Fletcher. These poor souls have been deprived of one of the coziest, most comforting mystery series ever made. Are we really going to deny them that?

For those woefully and tragically unfamiliar, Murder, She Wrote followed widowed mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher, played by Angela Lansbury. After moving to the idyllic seaside town of Cabot Cove, Maine, Jessica keeps finding herself caught up in real-life murder cases. Week after week, she solves crimes using little more than sharp observation, intuition and an endless supply of kindness.

Rebooting it could work if handled with care. Instead of the peaceful small town, imagine Jessica living in a modern metropolis, surrounded by indifference and cynicism. Her genuine compassion could cut through the urban coldness while she helps the police solve crimes with charm and intellect.

SeaQuest DSV

Technically SeaQuest DSV aired in the early 90s, but I am bending the rules here because I have sworn an oath to include it whenever possible.

The show ran for two and a half seasons and had one of the best elevator pitches ever: Star Trek, but underwater. It followed the crew of a futuristic submarine exploring the uncharted depths of the ocean, conducting research, maintaining peace and occasionally saving the planet. The first season was strong, but creative conflicts and declining ratings led to its eventual cancellation.

There has never been a better moment to bring SeaQuest back. With climate change reshaping the planet and public interest in ocean exploration higher than ever, the premise feels more relevant now than it did 30 years ago. A modern version could explore environmental themes, deep-sea mysteries, and the fragile relationship between humanity and nature. Add to that the fact that the original was produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, and you have a brand with serious pedigree waiting to resurface.

MacGyver

Held together by duct tape and hope, MacGyver was the quintessential 80s adventure series. It premiered in 1986 and followed secret agent Angus MacGyver, a man who could defuse a bomb with a paperclip or escape a locked room using chewing gum and a shoelace.

While a short-lived reboot aired a few years ago, I believe Hollywood should have another crack at it. I loved Macgyver simply because of its core message: in a world where brute force is king, ingenuity and cleverness will always win. Isn’t that a worthwhile message, especially in the society we live today?