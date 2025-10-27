The Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre is pleased to announce the creation of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, Larnaca-Famagusta, a new, fully-equipped oncology care facility that will serve residents of the Larnaca and free Famagusta districts. The Centre will be built on Papanicoli Street, near the “Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium in Larnaca, and is expected to commence operations in the summer of 2026.

The establishment of this new Centre marks a milestone for oncology care in Cyprus, as it significantly enhances patients’ access to specialised services close to their place of residence. This initiative forms part of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre’s strategic expansion, aiming to deliver modern, comprehensive care to an even greater number of people in need.

The new Centre will provide medical oncology services, including chemotherapy, hormone therapy and related treatments, as well as radiotherapy, supported by the installation of a state-of-the-art linear accelerator.

It will be staffed by experienced and specialised personnel from the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, while doctors from the Centre’s specialist cancer units will make regular visits to Larnaca to meet the needs of local patients, ensuring continuity and quality of care.

As Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, Christos M. Triantafyllides outlined the vision behind the milestone. “The decision by the Centre’s Founders — the Republic of Cyprus and the Bank of Cyprus — to establish the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, Larnaca-Famagusta, was taken by the Board of Trustees after recognising the need for organised and high-quality oncology services in the region,” he noted.

“Together with our Founders and private donors, whose remarkable contributions support our mission, we are bringing the beacon of hope, the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, closer to patients and their families, and closer to their homes, further enhancing access to the care we provide.”

Through the creation of the new Centre, the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre extends its physical presence and strengthens its mission to provide comprehensive, innovative and high-quality care to all cancer patients in Cyprus.