The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) announced on Monday that it is renewing the deadline for individuals and legal entities to submit requests for reduced legal expenses related to bank restructuring and securities cases.

The new deadline for submitting these requests has been extended to December 31, 2025, at 12:00 pm, giving claimants additional time to apply for the concession.

The reduction in legal expenses applies to lawsuits filed against the CBC by natural or legal persons concerning issues of restructuring and securities of either the Bank of Cyprus or Laiki Bank.