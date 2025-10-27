The strategic cooperation between Cyprus and Israel will continue, with the aim of strengthening both countries’ global position, Israeli Greek Orthodox diplomat George Deek told Cypriot journalists during their visit to the Israeli foreign ministry in Jerusalem on Monday.

Deek emphasised that the bilateral ties between the two countries were not directed against anyone, including Turkey. He added that there seemed to be concerns about what would happen if the relationship between Israel and Turkey improved in the future.

“I can assure you, that nothing is going to happen, as our relationship with Cyprus is not directed against Ankara. And any future change in Israel’s relationship with Turkey will not affect our relationship with Cyprus in any way,” Deek said.

He then went on to express his appreciation for Cyprus’ humanitarian support during the war against Gaza and the conflict with Iran, stressing that “now nothing can come between [our] two countries.”

Deek is the head of the Israeli foreign ministry’s southern Europe department. He reportedly is Israel’s first Christian ambassador and describes himself as a Palestinian Arab-Israeli Orthodox Christian from Jaffa.