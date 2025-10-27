The total sales of petroleum products in Cyprus increased by 11.2 per cent in September, when compared with the same month in 2024, the state statistical service (Cystat) announced on Monday.

Total sales for September 2025 reached 144,720 tonnes, driven by a significant rise across several categories.

The most dramatic increase was seen in the provisions of marine gasoil, which shot up by 112.3 per cent year-on-year.

Aviation kerosene provisions also saw a substantial increase of 16.8 per cent.

On the road and construction fronts, sales of asphalt rose by 29.7 per cent, while sales of liquefied petroleum gases increased by 9.1 per cent.

Motor gasoline sales were up by 8.6 per cent, heating gasoil by 7.4 per cent, and road diesel by 6.9 per cent.

In contrast to the overall trend, a drop was observed in the sales of light fuel oil, which decreased by 47.8 per cent. Specifically concerning consumer purchases, sales from filling stations rose by 6.3 per cent, amounting to 61,537 tonnes.

Comparing the figures month-on-month, the total sales of petroleum products in September 2025 recorded an increase of 17.3 per cent compared to August 2025.

This monthly rise was principally fuelled by marine gasoil provisions increasing by 61.7 per cent.

Moreover, sales of road diesel climbed by 21.1 per cent and motor gasoline by 10.0 per cent. The only recorded drop was in the provisions of aviation kerosene, which fell by 5.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total stocks of petroleum products held at the end of September 2025 saw a sharp increase of 38.9 per cent compared to the stocks held at the end of the previous month.

Cumulatively, for the nine-month period from January to September 2025, the total sales of petroleum products increased by 4.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2024, demonstrating sustained growth in the sector throughout the year.