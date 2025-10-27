INEX, known for its intelligent, human-focused approach to real estate, expands its residential portfolio with three new projects: NAVIE, TREES PARK and Project in Konia. Each represents a different lifestyle direction within the same vision – creating quality homes for meaningful, balanced living.

NAVIE: life with a view

Away from the city noise, NAVIE offers privacy, open space and panoramic sea views. It is a modern gated community with full infrastructure designed for comfortable daily life without leaving the complex. The project includes children’s playgrounds on different levels, outdoor sport facilities and indoor gyms, swimming pools, sauna, yoga deck with views.

A community clubhouse brings people together for co-working, gatherings, coffee or game nights, while walking and pet areas connect to green trails. With 111 units -apartments with one to three bedrooms, townhouses and flat-houses, most with direct sea views – NAVIE introduces a new standard of suburban living in Paphos.

TREES PARK: connected to everything

Located five minutes from Lime Padel, TREES Family residences, the golf course entrance and the private international school, TREES PARK is a place where you can live close to the city, but still feel away from the noise. The development is right next to a cycling route leading directly to the Geroskipou coastline and beach clubs – a rare mix of access and peace. Available units include 3+1 and 4+1 villas with private swimming pools and apartments with a shared pool area. Homes open to mountain or sea views, created for active family life.

PROJECT IN KONIA: freedom to design your home

Situated on a panoramic hill in one of the most desired parts of Paphos, the project in Konia offers around 70 plots surrounded by existing villas and open views. Each owner can design and build a custom home – from a compact residence to a full estate with guest house, garage for three cars and garden terraces. The project takes a more personal approach to development, giving residents the freedom to shape their ideal home with the trusted quality of INEX.