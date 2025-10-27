The Land Registry is a cornerstone of legal certainty, with the possibility of challenge under Article 80

Boundary disputes over immovable property are a common phenomenon in Cyprus, as land is a valuable asset with deep social and economic significance. These cases are not confined to private disagreements but often reach the Supreme Court, which through its case law sets the foundations for the protection of property rights.

Owners have the right to challenge acts of the director of the land registry under Article 80 of Cap.224, but the review is limited to the correctness of the decision and not to the validity of the cadastral plan itself, which enjoys protection under Article 61.

The protection of immovable property

The protection of immovable property in Cyprus rests upon two interlinked principles: the Land Registry, which forms the cornerstone of legal certainty, and the ability to challenge through Article 80.

Boundary disputes cannot be addressed through private arrangements or makeshift solutions but require respect for institutional procedure and legality.

The security of ownership rights presupposes adherence to registrations, proper use of legal remedies, and trust in the justice system.

A lesson from the supreme court

The Supreme Court’s decision in Civil Appeal 314/2016, dated September 2, is a characteristic example. A dispute concerning two neighbouring properties in the Paphos district led to prolonged litigation over the precise location of the parcels’ boundaries.

According to the judgment, the parties were owners of two adjacent plots of land as depicted in the operative plan. One plot covered 14,679sqm, while the other covered 12,770sqm.

The appeal concerned a challenge to the demarcation between the two parcels, which placed at the centre the common history recorded in the land registry’s books. This history was significant because it was linked to the decision of the director of the Land Registry dated September 1, 2011, which had addressed the boundary dispute. The owner of one parcel filed an application to annul the director’s decision, relying on Article 80 of the Immovable Property Law.

The District Court initially issued a decision, which became the subject of the appeal before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court stressed that the dispute did not concern the validity of the plan but its proper application for resolving the boundary issue. It thus distinguished between disputing the accuracy of the plan (which was not in question) and applying the plan within the procedure under Article 80.

The court reaffirmed that boundary disputes cannot be resolved in a fragmented manner or by private arrangements but require compliance with Land Registry records and the provisions of Cap.224.

A decisive role in the case was played by the operative plan, which depicted the on-site situation of the parcels. The correctness of this plan was never in dispute. The issue was not its validity but rather how it should be interpreted and applied in the context of the specific boundary dispute.

The Supreme Court ruled that there was no issue regarding the accuracy of the operative plan but a matter of applying Article 61, which determines the legal force of plans prepared by the Land Registry and used for demarcation and depiction of reality.

Article 80 and protection of the owner

Article 80 grants every owner the right to appeal against a decision of the director of the Land Registry when such decision is considered wrong or detrimental. This provision functions as an institutional safeguard against potential arbitrariness or error by the Land Registry.

The Supreme Court highlighted four key points: (a) the value of the Land Registry, whose records form the nucleus of legal certainty for immovable property;

(b) the significance of the common history of adjoining parcels, which requires strict legal assessment; (c) the role of the operative plan, which depicts reality but whose validity cannot be disputed so long as it stands under Article 61 of Cap.224; and

(d) judicial protection through Article 80, which provides owners with the means to challenge decisions affecting their rights.

This case serves as a reminder that land in Cyprus, as a precious resource, requires clear boundaries, accurate records, and trust in the justice system. Only in this way can legal certainty and peaceful coexistence among neighbours be ensured.