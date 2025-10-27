The north’s ‘prime minister’ and head of the head of the UBP party, Unal Ustel on Monday ruled out the option of early elections, saying that his ‘government’ was a “government of action”, not a “government of election.”

“There is still more than a year until the end of our term. We are a government of work, of stability,” he wrote in a post on social media, stressing that he would not engage discussions about potential early elections.

He spoke of alleged efforts to undermine the political stability of the north, while confirming the continuation of ‘government’ initiatives.

Ustel stressed that under the current government, several important projects, including hospitals and roads, had been initiated, emphasising that the ‘government’s’ priority is the completion of projects that affect the daily lives of

Insisting that his party was “always ready” for elections, he said that its current priority was the implementation of further projects.

He stressed that decisions were made in consultation with the ‘governmental’ partners, emphasising that the people’s messages were being taken seriously.

Ustel’s statement comes just over a week after Tufan Erhurman, the pro-reunification candidate and former leader of the north’s largest opposition political party, the CTP, was elected as Turkish Cypriot leader in a landslide victory in the north’s ‘presidential elections’ on 19 October.